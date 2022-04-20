Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $439.85 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.24.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.