Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Shares of ACET stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $634.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $112,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $499,160. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.