Actinium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,849.00 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $702,902.72 and approximately $12,849.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 40,783,400 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

