ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.55

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 3795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $38,397,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 647,705 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

