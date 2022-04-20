Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $320.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.49. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

