Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 6,250 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.96. 59,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,215. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.49.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 13.3% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.