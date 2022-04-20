Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.92.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.05.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,817,000 after acquiring an additional 626,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
