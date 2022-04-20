Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.05.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,817,000 after acquiring an additional 626,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

