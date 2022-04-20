Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

ASGI stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.