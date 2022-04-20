Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE AGD opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

