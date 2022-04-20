AAX Token (AAB) Market Cap Achieves $8.34 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $1.37 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

