A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading Down 12.5%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 240,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 253,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS)

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializing specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

