9,982 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,982 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.79) to GBX 1,775 ($23.09) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $910.50.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 247,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,532. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.