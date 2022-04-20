9,654 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.55. 3,412,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,995. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

