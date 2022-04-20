$92.03 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to post $92.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.40 million and the lowest is $91.68 million. Quantum reported sales of $92.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $369.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QMCO. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Quantum stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 379,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,877. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.30. Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 349,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 200,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

