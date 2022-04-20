845 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.21.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.26.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

