$75.54 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will post $75.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.99 billion to $76.41 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $307.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.38 billion to $308.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $321.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $318.72 billion to $323.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.42. 291,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,824. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

