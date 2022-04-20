74,194 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,194 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Altair Engineering as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the software’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the software’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $115,609.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $693,839 in the last 90 days. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

