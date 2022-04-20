697 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.
Shares of GD traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.74. 4,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,130. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average is $214.77.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
