$633.56 Million in Sales Expected for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will report sales of $633.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F5’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.80 million and the lowest is $626.75 million. F5 reported sales of $645.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 39.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FFIV traded up $5.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.46. 514,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

