$6.61 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $6.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.53. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 273.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $28.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.32 to $36.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $25.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.11 to $37.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.82. 1,639,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.