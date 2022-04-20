55,918 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,127,000. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,567,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.25. 84,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,184. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

