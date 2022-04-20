5,358 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,946,000 after acquiring an additional 951,989 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 426,591 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 444,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,856,607. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

