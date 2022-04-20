500 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

ABT stock opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

