$5.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report $5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.99 and the lowest is $5.11. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $7.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.17 to $22.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $21.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Capital World Investors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.59. 3,015,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,205. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

