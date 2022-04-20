$48.33 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) to announce $48.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.80 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $193.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $198.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.40 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 754,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,353. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,693,000 after buying an additional 105,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,818,000 after buying an additional 306,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 628,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

