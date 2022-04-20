4,519 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of KFY opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.73%.

Korn Ferry Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.