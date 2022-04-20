437 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 437 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $12.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,376. The stock has a market cap of $263.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $365.29 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

