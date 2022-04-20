39,831 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,002,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.8% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.08. The company had a trading volume of 528,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,061. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.07.

