3,943 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,347,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $124.11 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The firm has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

