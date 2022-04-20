$37.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to post $37.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.05 billion and the lowest is $36.71 billion. Anthem reported sales of $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $152.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $160.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.34 billion to $164.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.93. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $526.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

