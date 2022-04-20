$37.03 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will report sales of $37.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.02 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $166.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.95 million to $172.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $245.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,725. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $315.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.