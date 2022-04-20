317,163 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 317,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ XT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.22. 176,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,536. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.