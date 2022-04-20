31,295 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $78.48. 3,199,217 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

