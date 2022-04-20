302 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,677. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

