3,000 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 215.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 132,546 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
