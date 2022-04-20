3,000 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 215.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 132,546 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

AMX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Profile (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.