$30.35 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) to post sales of $30.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the highest is $30.69 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $22.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $147.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.07 million to $149.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,141. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $44.51. 245,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,330. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.97. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.