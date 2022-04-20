$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) to announce $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.95 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,397. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

