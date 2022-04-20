$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. Littelfuse posted earnings of $2.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.73 to $14.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse stock traded up $5.68 on Wednesday, hitting $236.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,726. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.85. Littelfuse has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $334.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

