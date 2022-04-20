$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will report $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $12.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $179.21. 115,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.19 and a 200 day moving average of $202.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.