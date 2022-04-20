$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will report $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $12.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $179.21. 115,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.19 and a 200 day moving average of $202.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.
About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.