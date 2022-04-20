2,692 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,996,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,938. The company has a market capitalization of $396.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.08.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

