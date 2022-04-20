$26.54 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will announce $26.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.85 million and the lowest is $26.06 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $111.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $113.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $123.16 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $128.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 2,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

