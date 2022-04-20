23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 7%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 3.27 and last traded at 3.31. Approximately 138,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,398,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ME. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.58.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in 23andMe by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

