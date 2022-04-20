$20.22 Million in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will post $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Prothena posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12,537.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $59.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $112.95 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Prothena stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 250,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,986. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.