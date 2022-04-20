$2.53 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.63. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $13.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $163.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $164.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

