$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.69. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.24. The company had a trading volume of 64,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

