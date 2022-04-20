$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.87. 777,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,208. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average of $230.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,410.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 130,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 214,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,197 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

