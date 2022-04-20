$187.06 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will report $187.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.00 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $163.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $787.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $869.99 million, with estimates ranging from $850.50 million to $893.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

GWRE traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $93.01. 363,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,210. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

