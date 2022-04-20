18,500 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Nutrien comprises about 0.6% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 404.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $113.12. 2,720,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

