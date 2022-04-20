1,696 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

