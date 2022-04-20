15,650 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $68.36. 14,373,516 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.